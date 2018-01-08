Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Heaven Shall Burn, in arrivo la ristampa di "Iconoclast"


Immagine


Century Media Records ristamperà "Iconoclast" degli HEAVEN SHALL BURN, pubblicato nel 2010. L'album verrà ristampato in formato vinile e sarà disponibile dal 13 aprile 2018 nelle seguenti configurazioni:

100x lilla – CMDistro exclusive – SOLD OUT
200x blu – Impericon exclusive – SOLD OUT
200x dark green vinyl - EMP exclusive – disponibile
rosso (LP1)/nero (LP2) – all outlets – disponibile

Tutti i formati contengono il vinile, l'album in CD e un poster, disponibile il pre-order.
Artwork e tracklist di "Iconoclast" di seguito:

Immagine


Awoken (intro) 00:01:28
Endzeit 00:04:17
Like A Thousand Suns 00:03:45
Murderers Of All Murderers 00:03:54
Forlorn Skies 00:04:50
A Dying Ember 00:06:56
Joel 00:05:03
Quest For Resistance 00:04:51
Black Tears 00:03:06
The Bombs Of My Saviours 00:04:22
Against All Lies 00:05:08
The Disease 00:02:46
Equinox (outro) 00:03:09
Atonement 00:04:43

Inoltre la band intraprenderà un tour europeo nel mese di marzo assieme a August Burns Red, Whitechapel e In Hearts Wake. Non è prevista nessuna data per l'Italia.

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 02 marzo 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
