Century Media Records
ristamperà "Iconoclast
" degli HEAVEN SHALL BURN
, pubblicato nel 2010. L'album verrà ristampato in formato vinile e sarà disponibile dal 13 aprile 2018 nelle seguenti configurazioni:
100x lilla – CMDistro exclusive – SOLD OUT
200x blu – Impericon exclusive – SOLD OUT
200x dark green vinyl - EMP exclusive – disponibile
rosso (LP1)/nero (LP2) – all outlets – disponibile
Tutti i formati contengono il vinile, l'album in CD e un poster, disponibile il pre-order.
Artwork e tracklist di "Iconoclast
" di seguito:Awoken (intro) 00:01:28
Endzeit 00:04:17
Like A Thousand Suns 00:03:45
Murderers Of All Murderers 00:03:54
Forlorn Skies 00:04:50
A Dying Ember 00:06:56
Joel 00:05:03
Quest For Resistance 00:04:51
Black Tears 00:03:06
The Bombs Of My Saviours 00:04:22
Against All Lies 00:05:08
The Disease 00:02:46
Equinox (outro) 00:03:09
Atonement 00:04:43
Inoltre la band intraprenderà un tour europeo nel mese di marzo assieme a August Burns Red, Whitechapel e In Hearts Wake. Non è prevista nessuna data per l'Italia.