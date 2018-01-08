Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Caliban, un nuovo video disponibile online


Dopo il video di "Intoxicated" è arrivato il momento di presentare un nuovo video per i CALIBAN, “Before Later Becomes Never”, prodotto anch'esso da Iconographic. Il brano è estratto dal nuovo "Elements", in uscita su Century Media Records il 6 aprile 2018. Nel brano compare come ospite CJ McMahon dei Thy Art Is Murder.



Ricordiamo artwork e tracklist di "Elements":

This is War 03:01
Intoxicated 04:06
Ich blute für Dich 03:57
Before Later Comes Never 04:13
Set Me Free 04:35
My Madness 03:49
I Am Fear 04:31
Delusion 03:50
Carry On 03:20
Masquerade 04:15
Incomplete 03:20
The Great Unknown 03:37
Sleepers Awake 03:39
Dark Shadows 01:28
Forsaken Horizon 03:04

CALIBAN are:
Andreas Dörner - Vocals
Denis Schmidt - Guitar
Marc Görtz - Guitar
Marco Schaller - Bass
Patrick Grün - Drums

Pubblicata il: 02 marzo 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
Loading