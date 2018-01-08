Dopo il video di "Intoxicated
" è arrivato il momento di presentare un nuovo video per i CALIBAN
, “Before Later Becomes Never
”, prodotto anch'esso da Iconographic. Il brano è estratto dal nuovo "Elements
", in uscita su Century Media Records
il 6 aprile 2018. Nel brano compare come ospite CJ McMahon
dei Thy Art Is Murder.
Ricordiamo artwork e tracklist di "Elements":This is War 03:01
Intoxicated 04:06
Ich blute für Dich 03:57
Before Later Comes Never 04:13
Set Me Free 04:35
My Madness 03:49
I Am Fear 04:31
Delusion 03:50
Carry On 03:20
Masquerade 04:15
Incomplete 03:20
The Great Unknown 03:37
Sleepers Awake 03:39
Dark Shadows 01:28
Forsaken Horizon 03:04 CALIBAN
are:Andreas Dörner - Vocals
Denis Schmidt - Guitar
Marc Görtz - Guitar
Marco Schaller - Bass
Patrick Grün - Drums