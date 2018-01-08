-------------COMUNICATO STAMPA--------------
Ad inizio anno i thrash metaller finlandesi Home Style Surgery
sono stati messi sotto contratto da Punishment 18 Records
che pubblicherà il loro secondo disco intitolato "Trauma Gallery
". Il disco è stato masterizzato e mixato da Niko Hyvönen (Serotonin Syndrome, Temblad). Questa la tracklist definitiva: 01. Explore the Dimensions
02. Atomosophobia
03. Sachiko Ever After
04. The Red Ripper Case
05. Beware the Lurkers
06. Haunted Mindscape
07. Verge of Confrontation
08. Trauma Gallery- Home Style Surgery -https://www.facebook.com/homestylesurgeryfinland- Punishment 18 Records -http://www.punishment18records.com/https://www.facebook.com/punishment18records