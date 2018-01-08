Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Immagine

Ad inizio anno i thrash metaller finlandesi Home Style Surgery sono stati messi sotto contratto da Punishment 18 Records che pubblicherà il loro secondo disco intitolato "Trauma Gallery". Il disco è stato masterizzato e mixato da Niko Hyvönen (Serotonin Syndrome, Temblad). Questa la tracklist definitiva:

01. Explore the Dimensions
02. Atomosophobia
03. Sachiko Ever After
04. The Red Ripper Case
05. Beware the Lurkers
06. Haunted Mindscape
07. Verge of Confrontation
08. Trauma Gallery

- Home Style Surgery -
https://www.facebook.com/homestylesurgeryfinland

- Punishment 18 Records -
http://www.punishment18records.com/
https://www.facebook.com/punishment18records

Pubblicata il: 02 marzo 2018
Fonte: Comunicato stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
