Orange Goblin, a giugno il nuovo album "The Wolf Bites Back"

Gli ORANGE GOBLIN hanno recentemente completato le registrazioni del nuovo album; prevista per il mese di giugno la pubblicazione di "The Wolf Bites Back", su Candlelight Records . Il nono album della band è stato registrato presso gli Orgone Studios col produttore Jaime Gomez Arellano (Ghost, Grave Pleasures, Paradise Lost, Cathedral). L'artwork è di "The Wolf Bites Back", curato da Roland Scriver di Familiar Ink, verrà presentato prossimamente assieme alla tracklist dello stesso. La band ha reso noti inoltre alcuni titoli dei nuovi brani tra cui "Son of Salem", "Ghost Of The Primitives", "Burn The Ships", "Zeitgeist" e "Suicide Division".

Gli ORANGE GOBLIN saranno in Europa questa estate, previste due date italiane:

31.03.2018 - Paaspop Festivl - Netherlands
07.04.2018 - Durbuy Rock Festival - Belgium
27.04.2018 - Impetus Festival - Switzerland
04.05.2018 - Planet Club - Italy
05.05.2018 - Dagda Club - Italy
16.06.2018 - Stone Free Festival - UK
23.06.2018 - Hellfest - France
11.08.2018 - Alcatraz Metal Fest - Belgium
18.08.2018 - Summer Breeze - Germany
08.09.2018 - Summer Dying Loud - Poland

Pubblicata il: 01 marzo 2018
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
