Parkway Drive, il video della nuova "Wishing Wells"

A sorpresa gli australiani PARKWAY DRIVE presentano oggi il nuovo singolo "Wishing Wells", accompagnato da relativo video. Il brano è il primo inedito dai tempi dell'acclamato "Ire" targato 2015. "Wishing Wells" è disponibile anche su Spotify.



I PARKWAY DRIVE intraprenderanno un tour europeo quest'estate, prevista un'unica data italiana il 26 di giugno 2018 in occasione del Rock In Roma, presso l'Ippodromo Capannelle. Di seguito tutte le date:

PARKWAY DRIVE TOUR DATES
June 1st, 2018 – Nijmegen, FortaRock (NL)
June 2nd,2018 - Nürburgring, Rock Am Ring (DE)
June 3rd, 2018 - Nürnberg, Rock Im Park (DE)
June 6th, 2018 - Dornbirn, Conrad Sohm Open Air (AT)
June 7th, 2018 - Interlaken, Greenfield (CH)
June 9th, 2018 – Donington, Download Festival (UK)
June 14th, 2018 – Nickelsdorf, Nova Rock (AT)
June 15th, 2018 – Wroclaw, A2 (PL)
June 16th, 2018 - Gräfenhainichen, With Full Force (DE)
June 18th, 2017 – Stockholm, Fryshuset (SE)
June 19th, 2018 – Oslo, Rockefeller (NO)
June 20th, 2018 – Gothenburg, Pustervik (SE)
June 21st, 2018 – Copenhagen, Copenhell (DK)
June 22nd, 2018 – Dessel, Graspop (BE)
June 23rd, 2018 – Clisson, Hellfest (FR)
June 26th, 2018 – Roma, Rock in Roma (IT) – TICKETS
June 28th, 2018 – Airfield, Panensky Tynec Aerodrome (CZ)
June 29th, 2018 – Madrid, Download Festival (ES)
June 30th, 2018 - Vana-Vigala, Hard Rock Laager (EST)
July 1st, 2018 – Helsinki, Tuska Open Air (FI)

Immagine


PARKWAY DRIVE online:
http://www.parkwaydriverock.com/
https://www.facebook.com/parkwaydrive/
https://twitter.com/parkwayofficial
https://www.instagram.com/parkwaydriveofficial

27 febbraio 2018
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
