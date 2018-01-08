Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Yes, i dettagli del nuovo album "Fly From Here - Return Trip"

Immagine Il prossimo 25 marzo gli YES pubblicheranno il loro album "Fly From Here - Return Trip" in una nuova versione, registrata dalla formazione di "Drama" con il cantante Trevor Horn, per festeggiarne i 50 anni di attività.

Il disco è stato originariamente pubblicato nel 2011 con tutti i membri apparsi su "Drama": Chris Squire, Steve Howe, Alan White, Geoff Downes, con Benoit David al microfono e Trevor Horn alla produzione.

L'opera contiene l'inedito "Don't Take No For An Answer" registrato con Steve Howe al microfono e la versione estesa di "Hour Of Need". Eccone la tracklist:

01. Fly From Here - Overture
02. Fly From Here Pt 1 - We Can Fly
03. Fly From Here Pt 2 - Sad Night At The Airfield
04. Fly From Here Pt 3 - Madman At The Screens
05. Fly From Here Pt 4 - Bumpy Ride
06. Fly From Here Pt 5 - We Can Fly (Reprise)
07. The Man You Always Wanted Me to Be
08. Life On A Film Set
09. Hour Of Need (full-length version)
10. Solitaire
11. Don't Take No For An Answer
12. Into The Storm


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 27 febbraio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Metallica
Quebec Magnetic
19.99 € / 2-DVD (Digipak)
Copertina
Copertina
Merciful Nuns
Goetia IV
12.99 € / CD
Ultime notizie
08 gennaio 2018
27 febbraio 2018
27 febbraio 2018
27 febbraio 2018
27 febbraio 2018
27 febbraio 2018
27 febbraio 2018
27 febbraio 2018
27 febbraio 2018
27 febbraio 2018
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2018 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading