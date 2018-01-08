Il prossimo 25 marzo gli YES
pubblicheranno il loro album "Fly From Here - Return Trip
" in una nuova versione, registrata dalla formazione di "Drama
" con il cantante Trevor Horn
, per festeggiarne i 50 anni di attività.
Il disco è stato originariamente pubblicato nel 2011 con tutti i membri apparsi su "Drama
": Chris Squire
, Steve Howe
, Alan White
, Geoff Downes
, con Benoit David
al microfono e Trevor Horn
alla produzione.
L'opera contiene l'inedito "Don't Take No For An Answer
" registrato con Steve Howe
al microfono e la versione estesa di "Hour Of Need
". Eccone la tracklist:01. Fly From Here - Overture
02. Fly From Here Pt 1 - We Can Fly
03. Fly From Here Pt 2 - Sad Night At The Airfield
04. Fly From Here Pt 3 - Madman At The Screens
05. Fly From Here Pt 4 - Bumpy Ride
06. Fly From Here Pt 5 - We Can Fly (Reprise)
07. The Man You Always Wanted Me to Be
08. Life On A Film Set
09. Hour Of Need (full-length version)
10. Solitaire
11. Don't Take No For An Answer
12. Into The Storm