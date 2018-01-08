Gli svedesi AT THE GATES
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "To Drink From The Night Itself
" il prossimo 18 maggio su etichetta Century Media Records
.
Il disco è stato prodotto da Russ Russell
presso i Parlour Studios
, mentre l'artwork è stato curato da Costin Chioreanu
della Twilight 13 Media
.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:Der Widerstand
To Drink From The Night Itself
A Stare Bound In Stone
Palace Of Lepers
Daggers Of Black Haze
The Chasm
In Nameless Sleep
The Colours Of The Beast
A Labyrinth Of Tombs
Seas Of Starvation
In Death They Shall Burn
The Mirror Black
Primo singolo estratto dall'album sarà il brano "To Drink From The Night Itself
", che sarà disponibile nei prossimi giorni così come il suo videoclip diretto da Patric Ullaeus
e dalla Revolver.se
.