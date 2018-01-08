Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

At The Gates, i dettagli del nuovo album "To Drink From The Night Itself"

Immagine Gli svedesi AT THE GATES pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "To Drink From The Night Itself" il prossimo 18 maggio su etichetta Century Media Records.

Il disco è stato prodotto da Russ Russell presso i Parlour Studios, mentre l'artwork è stato curato da Costin Chioreanu della Twilight 13 Media.

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

Der Widerstand
To Drink From The Night Itself
A Stare Bound In Stone
Palace Of Lepers
Daggers Of Black Haze
The Chasm
In Nameless Sleep
The Colours Of The Beast
A Labyrinth Of Tombs
Seas Of Starvation
In Death They Shall Burn
The Mirror Black

Primo singolo estratto dall'album sarà il brano "To Drink From The Night Itself", che sarà disponibile nei prossimi giorni così come il suo videoclip diretto da Patric Ullaeus e dalla Revolver.se.


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 26 febbraio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
