Nel player YouTube in calce alla notizia potete guardare il lyric video di "Victory
", una nuova canzone dei RIOT V
.
Il brano è tratto dal nuovo album "Armor Of Light
", prodotto da Chris "The Wizard" Collier
. L'artwork è stato curato da Mariusz Gandzel
.
L'opera sarà pubblicata il prossimo 27 aprile su etichetta Nuclear Blast
con la seguente tracklist:1. Victory
2. End Of The World
3. Messiah
4. Angel’s Thunder, Devil’s Reign
5. Burn The Daylight
6. Heart Of A Lion
7. Armor Of Light
8. Set The World Alight
9. San Antonio
10. Caught In the Witches Eye
11. Ready to Shine
12. Raining Fire