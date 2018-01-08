Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Riot V, il lyric video di "Victory"

Immagine Nel player YouTube in calce alla notizia potete guardare il lyric video di "Victory", una nuova canzone dei RIOT V.

Il brano è tratto dal nuovo album "Armor Of Light", prodotto da Chris "The Wizard" Collier. L'artwork è stato curato da Mariusz Gandzel.

L'opera sarà pubblicata il prossimo 27 aprile su etichetta Nuclear Blast con la seguente tracklist:

1. Victory
2. End Of The World
3. Messiah
4. Angel’s Thunder, Devil’s Reign
5. Burn The Daylight
6. Heart Of A Lion
7. Armor Of Light
8. Set The World Alight
9. San Antonio
10. Caught In the Witches Eye
11. Ready to Shine
12. Raining Fire





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 26 febbraio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
