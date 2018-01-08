Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Visigoth, "Conqueror's Oath" entra nelle charts tedesche

Il nuovo album dei VISIGOTH "Conqueror's Oath", uscito ad inizio anno su Metal Blade, sta facendo molto bene a livello di vendite:

#86 Top 100 Albums (Germany)
#14 Top New Artist Albums (USA)
#16 Current Hard Music Albums (USA)
#72 Top New Artist Albums Consumption (USA)
#138 Current Digital Albums (USA)
#171 Top Current Albums (USA)
It's an incredible honor to have been deemed worthy of the German charts! Thank you for supporting Heavy Metal - sound the horns and raise the banners high!
Ordinalo qui!

Immagine


--CD
--180g black vinyl
--silver vinyl (limited to 400 copies - USA exclusive)
--clear with white/blue smokey swirl vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)
--opaque blue vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)
--cool grey marble vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
--white/blue splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)
--sky-blue marble vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)
--purple red marble vinyl (limited to 100 copies - EU exclusive)
* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!

'Conqueror's Oath' track-listing
1. Steel and Silver
2. Warrior Queen
3. Outlive Them All
4. Hammerforged
5. Traitor's Gate
6. Salt City
7. Blades in the Night
8. The Conqueror's Oath

VISIGOTH European tour
Feb. 21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner
Feb. 22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage
Feb. 23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus
Feb. 24 - Lunen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival
Feb. 25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback
Feb. 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound
Feb. 28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez
Mar. 1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live
Mar. 2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest
Mar. 3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest
Mar. 6 - Goppingen, Germany - Zille
Mar. 7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble
Mar. 8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario
Mar. 9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
Mar. 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festival

https://www.facebook.com/visigothofficial
https://twitter.com/visigothslc

Pubblicata il: 26 febbraio 2018
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
