Il nuovo album dei VISIGOTH
"Conqueror's Oath
", uscito ad inizio anno su Metal Blade
, sta facendo molto bene a livello di vendite:#86 Top 100 Albums (Germany)
#14 Top New Artist Albums (USA)
#16 Current Hard Music Albums (USA)
#72 Top New Artist Albums Consumption (USA)
#138 Current Digital Albums (USA)
#171 Top Current Albums (USA)
It's an incredible honor to have been deemed worthy of the German charts! Thank you for supporting Heavy Metal - sound the horns and raise the banners high!
Ordinalo qui
!--CD
--180g black vinyl
--silver vinyl (limited to 400 copies - USA exclusive)
--clear with white/blue smokey swirl vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)
--opaque blue vinyl (limited to 300 copies - USA exclusive)
--cool grey marble vinyl (limited to 300 copies - EU exclusive)
--white/blue splattered vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)
--sky-blue marble vinyl (limited to 200 copies - EU exclusive)
--purple red marble vinyl (limited to 100 copies - EU exclusive)
* exclusive bundles with a shirt, plus digital options are also available!
'Conqueror's Oath' track-listing1. Steel and Silver
2. Warrior Queen
3. Outlive Them All
4. Hammerforged
5. Traitor's Gate
6. Salt City
7. Blades in the Night
8. The Conqueror's OathVISIGOTH European tourFeb. 21 - Wien, Austria - Escape Metal Corner
Feb. 22 - Innsbruck, Austria - Livestage
Feb. 23 - Dornbirn, Austria - Schlachthaus
Feb. 24 - Lunen, Germany - Swordbrothers Festival
Feb. 25 - Genk, Belgium - Flashback
Feb. 27 - Barcelona, Spain - Rocksound
Feb. 28 - Zaragoza, Spain - Sala Lopez
Mar. 1 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Live
Mar. 2 - Ljungby, Sweden - Turbofest
Mar. 3 - Niederjossa, Germany - Full Metal Fest
Mar. 6 - Goppingen, Germany - Zille
Mar. 7 - Leiden, Netherlands - De Noble
Mar. 8 - Marburg, Germany - Szenario
Mar. 9 - Weiher, Germany - Live Music Hall
Mar. 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Hell Over Hammaburg Festivalhttps://www.facebook.com/visigothofficialhttps://twitter.com/visigothslc