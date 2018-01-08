I BEHEMOTH
pubblicheranno un nuovo live album, dal titolo "Messe Noire
", il prossimo 13 aprile.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:Live Satanist (Warsaw 2016)
01 Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
02 Furor Divinus
03 Messe Noire
04 Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
05 Amen
06 The Satanist
07 Ben Sahar
08 In The Absence Ov Light
09 O Father O Satan O Sun!
10 Ov Fire And The Void
11 Conquer All
12 Pure Evil And Hate
13 At The Left Hand Ov God
14 Slaves Shall Serve
15 Chant For Ezkaton 2000
Live Assault (Brutal Assault 2016):
01 Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
02 Furor Divinus
03 Messe Noire
04 Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
05 Amen
06 The Satanist
07 Ben Sahar
08 In The Absence Ov Light
09 O Father O Satan O Sun!
10 Ov Fire And The Void
11 Conquer All
12 Chant For Ezkaton 2000
The Satanist: Cinematic Archive (music videos):
Blow Your Trumpets Gabriel
Messe Noire
Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer
The Satanist
Ben Sahar
O Father O Satan O Sun!
CD Track list:
