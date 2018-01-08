Gli UNDERØATH
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Erase Me
" il prossimo 6 aprile su etichetta Fearless Records
.
Il disco è stato registrato durante l'estate del 2017 con il produttore Matt Squire
e mixato da Ken Andrews
ed è anticipato dal singolo "On My Teeth
", il cui videoclip è disponibile in calce alla notizia.
Ecco invece la tracklist dell'opera:01. It Has To Start Somewhere
02. Rapture
03. On My Teeth
04. Wake Me
05. Bloodlust
06. Sink With You
07. Ihateit
08. Hold Your Breath
09. No Frame
10. In Motion
11. I Gave Up