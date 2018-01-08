Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Underøath, i dettagli del nuovo album "Erase Me"

Immagine Gli UNDERØATH pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Erase Me" il prossimo 6 aprile su etichetta Fearless Records.

Il disco è stato registrato durante l'estate del 2017 con il produttore Matt Squire e mixato da Ken Andrews ed è anticipato dal singolo "On My Teeth", il cui videoclip è disponibile in calce alla notizia.

Ecco invece la tracklist dell'opera:

01. It Has To Start Somewhere
02. Rapture
03. On My Teeth
04. Wake Me
05. Bloodlust
06. Sink With You
07. Ihateit
08. Hold Your Breath
09. No Frame
10. In Motion
11. I Gave Up





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 23 febbraio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Kärbholz
Fallen und Fliegen
6.99 € / EP-CD
Copertina
Machine Head
Inside the Machine
29.99 € / Brochure (Versione Inglese)
Copertina
Copertina
August Burns Red
Big Text
12.99 € / T-Shirt (grigio sport, 90% cotone, 10% poliestere)
Ultime notizie
08 gennaio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2018 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading