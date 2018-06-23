Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Rhapsody Of Fire, confermati per un festival a Genova GRATIS

Con un post su FB di pochi minuti fa da parte della NINE LIVES Entertainment viene ufficializzata la presenza dei Rhapsody Of Fire per il prossimo 23 Giugno a Genova
Rhapsody Of Fire confirmed a festival in Genova

We are pleased to announce that Rhapsody Of Fire will perform in Genova - Italy on 23.06.2018, the event will take place at Piazza Matteotti.
The band is thrilled to come back to Italy after their last European tour and is looking forward to seeing many of their fans in Genova!

Date: 23.06.2018
City: Genova - Piazza Matteotti
Ticket: Free Entry!
Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 23 febbraio 2018
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
