Con un post su FB di pochi minuti fa da parte della NINE LIVES Entertainment
viene ufficializzata la presenza dei Rhapsody Of Fire per il prossimo 23 Giugno a Genova
Rhapsody Of Fire confirmed a festival in Genova
We are pleased to announce that Rhapsody Of Fire will perform in Genova - Italy on 23.06.2018, the event will take place at Piazza Matteotti.
The band is thrilled to come back to Italy after their last European tour and is looking forward to seeing many of their fans in Genova!
Date: 23.06.2018
City: Genova - Piazza Matteotti
Ticket: Free Entry!