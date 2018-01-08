I thrasher Crisix hanno appena pubblicato il video del brano "Get out of my head", tratto dal nuovo album "Against the odds" che uscirà il prossimo 23 marzo su Listenable Records.
Il video è una chiara parodia dei talent show che ormai ammorbano la società odierna, ed anche la scena metal ... PREORDERS AVAILABLE HERE * CD :
Ltd O card with Exclusive bonus track' Hardwired' (Metallica cover)
* Cassette
Very Ltd cassette with different Exclusive artwork and featuring an Exclusive bonus track' Hardwired' (Metallica cover)
* Vinyl :
- Ltd Purple vinyl of 200 copies worldwide !
Comes with 2 sided insert with lyrics and A2 poster !
- First pressing Virgin black vinyl edition of 300 copies
Comes with 2 sided insert with lyrics and A2 poster !