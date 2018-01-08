Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Crisix, pubblicato il video di "Get out of my head"

I thrasher Crisix hanno appena pubblicato il video del brano "Get out of my head", tratto dal nuovo album "Against the odds" che uscirà il prossimo 23 marzo su Listenable Records.

Il video è una chiara parodia dei talent show che ormai ammorbano la società odierna, ed anche la scena metal ...



PREORDERS AVAILABLE ​HERE

* CD :
Ltd O card with Exclusive bonus track' Hardwired' (Metallica cover)
* Cassette
Very Ltd cassette with different Exclusive artwork and featuring an Exclusive bonus track' Hardwired' (Metallica cover)
* Vinyl :
- Ltd Purple vinyl of 200 copies worldwide !
Comes with 2 sided insert with lyrics and A2 poster !
- First pressing Virgin black vinyl edition of 300 copies
Comes with 2 sided insert with lyrics and A2 poster !

Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 23 febbraio 2018
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Talco
Gran gala
12.99 € / LP
Copertina
Giant X
/
15.99 € / CD
Copertina
Trouble
Psalm 9
14.99 € / CD (Ristampa)
Ultime notizie
08 gennaio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
23 febbraio 2018
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2018 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading