Ihsahn, il videoclip di "Arcana Imperii"

Ecco a voi il nuovo videoclip di Ihsahn, realizzato per la canzone "Arcana Imperii".

Il brano, a cui partecipa Fredrik Åkesson degli OPETH, è tratto dall'album "Àmr", in uscita il prossimo 4 maggio.
As with previous albums, I’ve tried to maintain a certain diversity throughout ‘Àmr‘, with every track having a somewhat individual identity. So, as a first introduction, I felt ‘Arcana Imperii‘ contained several key elements from the whole album and was a logical choice as first single and video.






Pubblicata il: 22 febbraio 2018
