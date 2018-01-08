Ecco a voi il nuovo videoclip di Ihsahn
, realizzato per la canzone "Arcana Imperii
".
Il brano, a cui partecipa Fredrik Åkesson
degli OPETH
, è tratto dall'album "Àmr
", in uscita il prossimo 4 maggio.
As with previous albums, I’ve tried to maintain a certain diversity throughout ‘Àmr‘, with every track having a somewhat individual identity. So, as a first introduction, I felt ‘Arcana Imperii‘ contained several key elements from the whole album and was a logical choice as first single and video.