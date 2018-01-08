L'attuale cantante dei NIGHTWISH Floor Jansen
e il chitarrista dei PAGAN'S MIND Jørn Viggo Lofstad
hanno dato vita a un nuovo progetto denominato NORTHWARD
.
Jørn Viggo was positive about the project and we started to make the overall plans, meeting again in March of 2017 in Sweden to go through all the material together to see if we still felt happy with what we had created.
The music is melodic, but also in-your-face and kick-ass rock. Cool riffs, good melodies and tasteful arrangements. We would simply like to call it 'good music.' We wanted to explore a basic rock sound, with drums, bass, guitar and vocals. Not the heavy layers of keyboards, choirs etc.
La coppia ha registrato il proprio album di debutto, prodotto da Jacob Hansen
, con l'aiuto del bassista Morty Black
(TNT
) e dei batteristi Django Nilsen
e Stian Kristoffersen
. Ospiti del disco sono Irene Jansen
e Ronny Tegner
.
A breve l'etichetta Nuclear Blast
rivelerà la data di pubblicazione dell'opera.