Septic Tank, i dettagli dell'album di debutto "Rotting Civilisation"

Immagine I SEPTIC TANK sono una nuova band composta dagli ex-membri dei CATHEDRAL Lee Dorrian, Gary Jennings e Scott Carlson e dal batterista Jaime Gomez Arellano.

Il gruppo pubblicherà l'album di debutto "Rotting Civilisation" il prossimo 13 aprile su etichetta Rise Above Records con la seguente tracklist:

01. Septic Tank
02. Who
03. Victimised
04. Social Media Whore
05. Divide and Conk Out
06. Treasurers of Disease
07. Fucked
08. Whitewash
09. Death Vase
10. You Want Some
11. Digging Your Own Grave
12. Danger Signs
13. Walking Asylum
14. Lost Humanity
15. Never Never Land
16. Self-Obsessed
17. Living Death
18. Rotten Empire


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 22 febbraio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
