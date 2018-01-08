-----------COMUNICATO STAMPA----------
I trashers norvegesi BLOOD TSUNAMI
, che presentano Faust
(ex drummer degli Emperor) nelle loro fila, ritornano con un nuovo album!
"Grave Condition
", il quarto full-length della band, sarà disponibile dal prossimo 27 April 2018 via Soulseller Records
su CD, vinile e piattaforme digitali.
Preparatevi ad una violenta, implacabile, altamente contagiosa miscela di thrash, punk ed heavy metal classico. Più cattivi, più sporchi e più duri che mai!
L'opener "Poison Tongue
" è inoltre disponibile nel player di seguito:
I BLOOD TSUNAMI hanno detto a proposito dell'album:
This release was originally intended to be a little 7" with only four new songs. Cool enough, but then we started lookin' thru some old stuff and found some unreleased tracks. They're raw and rough, with warts and all. Bam! Suddenly we had an album. And we dig it! Like a grave! Indulge!
Tracklist ed artwork:1. Poison Tongue
2. The Allegory Of The Cave
3. The Collapse
4. Gargoyle
5. The Acid King
6. The Cruel Leading The Fool
7. In The Dungeon Of The Rats
8. For Faen i Hælvete!
9. Steel Meets Steel
Line-up:Peter Michael Kolstad Vegem
: Guitar and vocalsCarl Thomas Morales Janfalk
: BassBård G. Eithun
: DrumsKristoffer Dor Gørensen
: Guitar