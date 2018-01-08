La cantante norvegese Issa
pubblicherà il suo nuovo e quinto album "Run With The Pack
" il prossimo 20 aprile su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
.
Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Come Back Again
", il cui videoclip è disponibile di seguito.
I really can't wait for everybody to hear this album; it's been a real labour of love. This album has taken me back to my roots. The feel of the songs is just what got me into music in the first place. The album has got it all - edgy, dark and full of attitude on one hand, but also the classic larger-than-life ballads which I love so much. I've been very privileged to sing a duet with Deen Castronovo and there are some really great songwriters who contributed to the record! When I get asked what my favorite song is, I really don't know... you decide!!!!
L'opera è stata prodotta da Alessandro Del Vecchio
ed è stata registrata con la collaborazione di Simone Mularoni
(DGM
), Marco Di Salvia
(KEE OF HEARTS
) e Andrea "ToWer" Torricini
(VISION DIVINE
), oltre allo stesso Del Vecchio.
Ecco la tracklist:01. Am I Losin' You
02. Run With The Pack
03. Sacrifice Me
04. How Long
05. The Sound Of Yesterday
06. Come Back Again
07. Talk To Your Heart
08. Bittersweet
09. Closer To You
10. Irreplaceable
11. Everything To Me