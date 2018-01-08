Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Atheist, firmano per Agonia Records

Gli ATHEIST hanno firmato un nuovo contratto discografico con l'etichetta Agonia Records.
Kelly Shaefer ha scritto precedentemente:

2018 will mark our 30th year of making records. ATHEIST will embark on a very important album with an important new label along with a great team behind us, including Extreme Management Group. I feel confident that together, and with their anticipated dedication to bringing ATHEIST to a new level, the band will be poised for a crushing, new record! We cannot wait to begin this new chapter.
La band è al momento al lavoro sul successore di "Jupiter", previsto per il 2018.


Pubblicata il: 21 febbraio 2018
