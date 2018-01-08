Gli ATHEIST
hanno firmato un nuovo contratto discografico con l'etichetta Agonia Records
.
Kelly Shaefer ha scritto precedentemente:
2018 will mark our 30th year of making records. ATHEIST will embark on a very important album with an important new label along with a great team behind us, including Extreme Management Group. I feel confident that together, and with their anticipated dedication to bringing ATHEIST to a new level, the band will be poised for a crushing, new record! We cannot wait to begin this new chapter.
La band è al momento al lavoro sul successore di "Jupiter
", previsto per il 2018.