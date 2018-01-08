I finlandesi ROTTEN SOUND
pubblicheranno il nuovo EP "Suffer To Abuse
" il prossimo 13 aprile su etichetta Season Of Mist
.
Il disco è anticipato dal brano "Harvester Of Boredom
", ascoltabile di seguito.
Keijo Niinimaa ha scritto precedentemente:
Our new track 'Harvester of Boredom' is the first song created for this release. Sami's riffs and the lyrics are about a drug-related harvesting in not-so-good conditions.
This has nothing to do with METALLICA - except for the nodding tribute in the title - just in case someone mistakenly thought that we wanted to comment on their efforts.
L'artwork dell'opera è stato creato da Thomas Boutet
della Mush Design
. Eccone la tracklist:01. Privileged (1:25)
02. The Misfit (1:53)
03. Stressed Mess (2:05)
04. Harvester Of Boredom (2:01)
05. One Hit Wonder (1:19)
06. Nutrition (2:23)
07. Slaves Of Lust (0:51)