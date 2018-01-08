Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Rotten Sound, i dettagli dell'EP "Suffer To Abuse"

Immagine I finlandesi ROTTEN SOUND pubblicheranno il nuovo EP "Suffer To Abuse" il prossimo 13 aprile su etichetta Season Of Mist.

Il disco è anticipato dal brano "Harvester Of Boredom", ascoltabile di seguito.
Keijo Niinimaa ha scritto precedentemente:

Our new track 'Harvester of Boredom' is the first song created for this release. Sami's riffs and the lyrics are about a drug-related harvesting in not-so-good conditions.

This has nothing to do with METALLICA - except for the nodding tribute in the title - just in case someone mistakenly thought that we wanted to comment on their efforts.
L'artwork dell'opera è stato creato da Thomas Boutet della Mush Design. Eccone la tracklist:

01. Privileged (1:25)
02. The Misfit (1:53)
03. Stressed Mess (2:05)
04. Harvester Of Boredom (2:01)
05. One Hit Wonder (1:19)
06. Nutrition (2:23)
07. Slaves Of Lust (0:51)





Pubblicata il: 21 febbraio 2018
