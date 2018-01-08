Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Gus G., i dettagli del nuovo album "Fearless"

Immagine Il chitarrista di FIREWIND Gus G. ha svelato i dettagli del suo nuovo album solista, intitolato "Fearless".

Il disco sarà pubblicato il prossimo 20 aprile su etichetta AFM Records e vede la collaborazione di Dennis Ward (PINK CREAM 69, UNISONIC) e Will Hunt (EVANESCENCE, ex-BLACK LABEL SOCIETY).

Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Letting Go
02. Mr Manson
03. Don´t Tread On Me
04. Fearless
05. Nothing To Say
06. Money For Nothing
07. Chances
08. Thrill Of The Chase
09. Big City
10. Last Of My Kind
11. Little Ain´t Enough (bonus track)
12. Aftermath (bonus track)


Pubblicata il: 21 febbraio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
