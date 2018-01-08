--------COMUNICATO STAMPA----------
La death metal band Grind Zero
ha reso nota la tracklist definitiva del nuovo full-length intitolato "Concealed in the Shadow
" in uscita a breve tramite Punishment 18 Records
. In arrivo un concentrato di brutalità! 01. Soul Collected
02. Corrosion
03. See You In Hell
04. Master's Pleasure
05. Sodomizing The Sun
06. A Shadow
07. Lost Shrine
08. Buried Deception
09. The Horde
10. Cursed Be My Path- Grind Zero -http://www.grindzero.com/- Punishment 18 Records -http://www.punishment18records.com/https://www.facebook.com/punishment18records