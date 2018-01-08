Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Grind Zero, ecco la tracklist definitiva del nuovo album


Immagine


--------COMUNICATO STAMPA----------


La death metal band Grind Zero ha reso nota la tracklist definitiva del nuovo full-length intitolato "Concealed in the Shadow" in uscita a breve tramite Punishment 18 Records. In arrivo un concentrato di brutalità!

01. Soul Collected
02. Corrosion
03. See You In Hell
04. Master's Pleasure
05. Sodomizing The Sun
06. A Shadow
07. Lost Shrine
08. Buried Deception
09. The Horde
10. Cursed Be My Path

- Grind Zero -
http://www.grindzero.com/
- Punishment 18 Records -
http://www.punishment18records.com/
https://www.facebook.com/punishment18records

