Ihsahn
pubblicherà il suo settimo album solista "Ámr
" il prossimo 4 maggio su etichetta Candlelight/Spinefarm
.
Il disco vede la collaborazione del batterista Tobias Ørnes Andersen
e vanta la partecipazione di Fredrik Åkesson
degli OPETH
sul brano "Arcana Imperii
".
It's just lovely to work with Tobias. I know that he can technically handle anything I throw at him. But more importantly, when I say like; 'I want this to feel like the vacuum between words in a conversation with Hannibal Lecter,' he will say, 'Yeah, I get that!' [Laughs] So for him, it's not about showing off, it's always about relating to the vibe. With Fredrik, we met first time in Oslo, when I did my debut solo show as support to OPETH and later we've hung out on different festivals when we happen to play the same day. Last time in Japan when we played there with EMPEROR and OPETH. We were talking about guitars and I said, 'Not to kiss up to you or anything, but you're absolutely one of my favourite players, so some day I might call you for a guest solo... ' and he says, 'I'm in!' He did a fabulous job.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Lend Me The Eyes Of The Millenia
02. Arcana Imperii
03. Sámr
04. One Less Enemy
05. Where You Are Lost And I Belong
06. In Rites Of Passage
07. Marble Soul
08. Twin Black Angels
09. Wake