BMG
è lieta di presentare le ristampe dei primi tre album dei SAXON
, storica band fra i pionieri della famosa New Wave Of British Heavy Metal. "Saxon
", "Wheels Of Steel
" e "Strong Arm Of The Law
" verranno pubblicati il 30 marzo 2018 in due formati, LP colour splatter da 180g e CD con bonus track. Le ristampe conterranno materiale inedito tra cui delle foto, note di copertina aggiuntive e bonus track. Disponibile anche un video teaser delle tre ristampe.
Di seguito artwork, tracklist e link di preorder delle tre ristampe:
SAXON
Tracklist:1.Rainbow Theme
2.Frozen Rainbow
3.Big Teaser
4.Judgement Day
5.Stallions Of The Highway
6.Backs To The Wall
7.Still Fit To Boogie
8.Militia Guard
CD Bonus Tracks1.Big Teaser (demo 1978)
2.Stallions Of The Highway (demo 1978)
3.Backs To The Wall (demo 1978)
4.Rainbow Theme (demo 1978)
5.Frozen Rainbow (demo 1978)
6.Backs To The Wall (BBC session 1980)
7.Stallions Of The Highway (BBC session 1980)
8.Motorcycle Man (BBC session 1980)
9.Still Fit To Boogie (BBC session 1980)
10.747 (Strangers In The Night) (BBC session 1980)
11.Judgement Day (BBC session 1980)
12.Still Fit To Boogie (Live at Donington 1980)
13.Backs To The Wall (BBC session 1980)
14.Stallions Of The Highway (BBC session 1980)
WHEELS OF STEEL
Tracklist:1.Motorcycle Man
2.Stand Up And Be Counted
3.747 (Strangers In The Night)
4.Wheels Of Steel
5.Freeway Mad
6.See The Light Coming
7.Street Fighting Gang
8.Suzie Hold On
9.Machine Gun
CD Bonus Tracks1.Suzie Hold On (1980 demo rehearsals)
2.Wheels Of Steel (1980 demo rehearsals)
3.Stallions Of The Highway (Live B-side)
4.Motorcycle Man (Live at Donington 1980)
5.Freeway Mad (Live at Donington 1980)
6.Wheels Of Steel (Live at Donington 1980)
7.747 (Strangers In The Night) (Live at Donington 1980)
8.Machine Gun (Live at Donington 1980)
STRONG ARM OF THE LAW
Preorder links: LP - CD
Tracklist:1.Heavy Metal Thunder
2.To Hell And Back Again
3.Strong Arm Of The Law
4.Taking Your Chances
5.20,000 FT
6.Hungry Years
7.Sixth Form Girls
8.Dallas 1PM
CD Bonus Tracks1.20,000 FT (BBC session 1982)
2.Dallas 1PM (BBC session 1982)
3.The Eagle Had Landed (BBC session 1982)
4.747 (Strangers In The Night) (BBC session 1982)
5.To Hell And Back Again (Abbey Road mix)
6.20,000FT (Abbey Road mix)
7.Mandy (Early version of Sixth Form Girls)
8.Heavy Metal Thunder (Abbey Road mix)