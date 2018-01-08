Con un post su Facebook
The return....
We were honored to share a memorable night of ecstasy and raw power with our brothers in Watain, with a sold out show in Stockholm January 5th earlier this year marked a beginning of a new era of Unanimated. It was the first live performance in 8 years and also the first show with Jonas and Anders in the band. We are currently finishing the writing for a new album, more about that and other news will follow shortly...
gli UNANIMATED
hanno confermato la loro reunion e la fine dei lavori per quanto riguarda il nuovo album...
L'ultimo della loro discografia è "In the Light of Darkness
" uscito nel 2009 per Regain Records
.
Staremo a vedere!