Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Si riformano gli Unanimated, nuovo album in arrivo

Con un post su Facebook
The return....
We were honored to share a memorable night of ecstasy and raw power with our brothers in Watain, with a sold out show in Stockholm January 5th earlier this year marked a beginning of a new era of Unanimated. It was the first live performance in 8 years and also the first show with Jonas and Anders in the band. We are currently finishing the writing for a new album, more about that and other news will follow shortly...
gli UNANIMATED hanno confermato la loro reunion e la fine dei lavori per quanto riguarda il nuovo album...
L'ultimo della loro discografia è "In the Light of Darkness" uscito nel 2009 per Regain Records.

Staremo a vedere!


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 13 febbraio 2018
Fonte: Facebook

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Overtorture
At the end the dead await
12.99 € / CD (Digipak)
Copertina
Endstille
Frühlingserwachen
17.99 € / T-Shirt (nero, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Adorned Brood
Kuningaz
16.99 € / 2-CD (Digipak)
Copertina
Ultime notizie
08 gennaio 2018
13 febbraio 2018
13 febbraio 2018
13 febbraio 2018
13 febbraio 2018
13 febbraio 2018
13 febbraio 2018
13 febbraio 2018
13 febbraio 2018
13 febbraio 2018
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2018 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading