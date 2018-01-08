Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

The Crown, il video di "Cobra Speed Venom"

Appena pubblicato da parte dei THE CROWN il nuovo video di "Cobra Speed Venom", omonimo album che uscirà per Metal Blade il prossimo 16 Marzo, prodotto da Fredrik Nordström agli Studio Fredman.



--ltd. 1st ed. Digi-CD with 2 exclusive bonus tracks
--180g black vinyl
--viole(n)t blue marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
--pale lilac marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
--purple red splattered vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
--dusk blue splattered vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 400 copies)
--white/purple splattered vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
--limited boxset (incl. ltd. ed. Digi-CD/exclusive 7" with both bonus tracks/exclusively colored album vinyl [opaque rose/black marbled]/exclusive back patch/hand signed photo card - limited to 300 copies)

'Cobra Speed Venom' track listing:
1. Destroyed By Madness
2. Iron Crown
3. In the Name of Death
4. We Avenge!
5. Cobra Speed Venom
6. World War Machine
7. Necrohammer
8. Rise In Blood
9. Where My Grave Shall Stand
10. The Sign of the Scythe
11. Nemesis Diamond (bonus track)
12. The Great Dying (bonus track)

Immagine


THE CROWN line-up:
Johan Lindstrand - Vocals
Magnus Olsfelt - Bass
Marko Tervonen - Guitar
Robin Sörqvist - Lead guitar and backing vocals
Henrik Axelsson - Drums

http://www.thecrownofficial.com
https://www.facebook.com/thecrownofficial
https://twitter.com/thecrownsweden
https://www.youtube.com/user/thecrownsweden

