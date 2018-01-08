Il nuovo album dei BLACK STONE CHERRY
si intitolerà "Family Tree
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 20 aprile su etichetta Mascot Records
.
Il disco è stato registrato presso gli studi Barrick Recording
e prodotto dalla band, e vede la partecipazione del figlio del cantante Chris Robertson
, di soli cinque anni, sul brano "You Got The Blues
" e del cantante dei GOV'T MULE Warren Haynes
sulla canzone "Dancing In The Rain
".
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera e lo streaming del brano "Burnin'
":01. Bad Habit
02. Burnin’
03. New Kinda Feelin
04. Carry Me On Down The Road
05. My Last Breath
06. Southern Fried Friday Night
07. Dancin’ In The Rain (feat. Warren Haynes)
08. Ain’t Nobody
09. James Brown
10. You Got The Blues
11. I Need A Woman
12. Get Me Over You
13. Family Tree