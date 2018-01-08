I KAMELOT
si sono separati dal batterista Casey Grillo
e lo hanno sostituito con Johan "Jo" Nunez
, già al lavoro in passato con Marty Friedman
, Gus G.
, FIREWIND
e NIGHTRAGE
.
Thomas Youngblood ha scritto precedentemente:
Casey has been my friend and colleague for nearly 20 years. We have seen and done a lot together both in and outside of KAMELOT. As his friends, the band and I respect his decision. I'm sure that we will all still be hanging out together when we have down time.
Casey Grillo ha scritto precedentemente:
First and foremost, I would like to thank all of the KAMELOT fans around the world for your support during my time with the band. It has afforded me the opportunity to travel the globe, meet the most amazing people, experience so many cultures, and to share some of the most memorable experiences of my life. Between the various other musical endeavors I am involved with, along with my rapidly growing business, DrumStatic.com, it really just became evident it was time for me to explore and focus on these new opportunities without compromising the exclusivity KAMELOT needs and deserves.
I sincerely ask for you all to give a warm welcome to Johan Nunez and to embrace him as the new drummer. He is a great guy and will proudly represent and continue the KAMELOT legacy!