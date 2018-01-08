Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Metallica, il 10 febbraio sarà celebrato il Cliff Burton Day

E' stato indetto per il 10 febbraio il Cliff Burton Day, a Castro Valley,cittadina natale di Cliff Burton.

la petizione era stata lanciata a gennaio da amici e fan dell'ex bassista dei Metallica

Di seguito il documento ufficiale della Contea di Alameda, e il comunicato dei Metallica sul loro profilo twitter
IT’S OFFICIAL! The Board of Supervisors from Alameda County has just proclaimed February 10, 2018, which would have been Cliff’s 56th birthday, “Cliff Burton Day.” Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative. We love that he remains so revered.
Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 07 febbraio 2018
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Fabio De Carlo
