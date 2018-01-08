E' stato indetto per il 10 febbraio il Cliff Burton Day
, a Castro Valley,cittadina natale di Cliff Burton
.
la petizione era stata lanciata a gennaio da amici e fan dell'ex bassista dei Metallica
Di seguito il documento ufficiale della Contea di Alameda, e il comunicato dei Metallica
sul loro profilo twitter
IT’S OFFICIAL! The Board of Supervisors from Alameda County has just proclaimed February 10, 2018, which would have been Cliff’s 56th birthday, “Cliff Burton Day.” Thanks to all of the fans who got behind this initiative. We love that he remains so revered.