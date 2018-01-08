La band Post Hardcore italiana ORIGOD
svela artwork e primo singolo del nuovo album “Solitude in Time and Space
”.
La canzone “Perception of Dreams”:
“Solitude in time and Space” è il nuovo impressionante lavoro degli ORIGOD dopo otto anni di silenzio, durante I quali la band ha suonato molto dal vivo.
ORIGOD “Solitude in Time and Space” verrà pubblicato in CD/DD da ARGONAUTA Records il 30 marzo 2018. I pre-ordini sono attivi
.
TRACKLIST: Reaching Out
Perception of Dreams
Welcome to the New World
Strident Chords
Confession
Icy Breath
City of Pain
Now
Solitude in Time and Space
INFO: http://www.argonautarecords.com/ - https://www.facebook.com/origodband/