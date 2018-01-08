Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Origod, i dettagli del nuovo album

La band Post Hardcore italiana ORIGOD svela artwork e primo singolo del nuovo album “Solitude in Time and Space”.

La canzone “Perception of Dreams”:



“Solitude in time and Space” è il nuovo impressionante lavoro degli ORIGOD dopo otto anni di silenzio, durante I quali la band ha suonato molto dal vivo.

Immagine


ORIGOD “Solitude in Time and Space” verrà pubblicato in CD/DD da ARGONAUTA Records il 30 marzo 2018. I pre-ordini sono attivi.

TRACKLIST:
Reaching Out
Perception of Dreams
Welcome to the New World
Strident Chords
Confession
Icy Breath
City of Pain
Now
Solitude in Time and Space

INFO: http://www.argonautarecords.com/ - https://www.facebook.com/origodband/

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 07 febbraio 2018
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
