Elenco completo degli eventi targati No Sun Music per la stagione 2018.Giovedì 8 febbraio
@ Traffic Live Club, RomaPESTILENCE + REBAELLIUN + DISTILLATOR + SUDDEN DEATHEvento FBGiovedì 22 febbraio
@ Traffic Live Club, RomaANGEL WITCH + ANGEL MARTYR + SONDAGEvento FBSKYFORGER ITALIAN TOUR 2018Mercoledì 7 marzo t.b.a.
Giovedì 8 marzo @ Circolo Colony, Brescia
Venerdì 9 marzo @ Tikitaka Village, Francavilla Al Mare (CH)
Sabato 10 marzo @ Traffic Live, RomaVenerdì 13 aprile
@ Traffic Live, RomaOST+FRONT + guestEvento FBMartedì 24 aprile
@ Largo Venue, RomaDARK TRANQUILLITY + EQUILIBRIUM + guestEvento FB
********
Eventi in collaborazione con ROMA DISTORTAVenerdì 4 maggio: International Tattoo Expo Roma Afterparty w/ ORANGE GOBLIN
+ guest @ Planet Live, RomaEvento FBSabato 16 giugno: PAIN OF SALVATION
+ guest @ Largo Venue, RomaEvento FB