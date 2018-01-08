Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

No Sun Music, tutti gli appuntamenti di un intenso 2018

Elenco completo degli eventi targati No Sun Music per la stagione 2018.

Giovedì 8 febbraio
@ Traffic Live Club, Roma
PESTILENCE + REBAELLIUN + DISTILLATOR + SUDDEN DEATH
Giovedì 22 febbraio
@ Traffic Live Club, Roma
ANGEL WITCH + ANGEL MARTYR + SONDAG
SKYFORGER ITALIAN TOUR 2018
Mercoledì 7 marzo t.b.a.
Giovedì 8 marzo @ Circolo Colony, Brescia
Venerdì 9 marzo @ Tikitaka Village, Francavilla Al Mare (CH)
Sabato 10 marzo @ Traffic Live, Roma
Venerdì 13 aprile
@ Traffic Live, Roma
OST+FRONT + guest
Martedì 24 aprile
@ Largo Venue, Roma
DARK TRANQUILLITY + EQUILIBRIUM + guest
Eventi in collaborazione con ROMA DISTORTA

Venerdì 4 maggio: International Tattoo Expo Roma Afterparty w/ ORANGE GOBLIN + guest @ Planet Live, Roma
Evento FB

Sabato 16 giugno: PAIN OF SALVATION + guest @ Largo Venue, Roma
Evento FB

