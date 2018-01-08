Il nuovo album degli A PERFECT CIRCLE
si intitolerà "Eat The Elephant
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 20 aprile su etichetta BMG
.
Il disco è stato prodotto dalla band e da Dave Sardy
e avrà la seguente tracklist:Eat The Elephant
Disillusioned
The Contrarian
The Doomed
So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish
TalkTalk
By And Down The River
Delicious
DLB
Hourglass
Feathers
Get The Lead Out
Nuovo singolo estratto dall'opera è il brano "TalkTalk
", ascoltabile di seguito.
Although I’m extremely excited to finally be completing this album after a 14-year hiatus. I’m actually more excited that its intentional release date is serving a greater purpose. The 20th of April is Carina Round’s birthday. She is a dear friend who is extremely difficult to shop for. Pressure off. Of course, I must also note that the potheads are gonna be thrilled that this album comes out on 4-20. May it serve as a glorious soundtrack to accompany all of the giggling and vexing sounds of nibbling and snacking. Fingers crossed, Cheech & Chong will be proud."
Demos are these precious ideas that you love in their initial state. Then you collaborate, invite other ideas, and watch them progress. That’s the dynamics and growth of a great record. I feel we’ve made a great record.