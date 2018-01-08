Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Adversor, ecco la tracklist completa del nuovo album


Immagine


---------- COMUNICATO STAMPA ----------


I thrasher Adversor hanno svelato la tracklist finale del loro nuovo studio album intitolato "The End of Mankind" in uscita a marzo tramite Punishment 18 Records. Di seguito è anche possibile vedere il nuovo videoclip della canzone 'Ignoble Blackmail':



Ecco la tracklist:

01. Psychotropic Nightmare
02. The Fall Of the Empire (We must unite)
03. Evil Impulse
04. Ignoble Blackmail
05. ...On Death and Dying
06. Poisoned Lymph
07. Eternal Damned
08. Museum Of Suffering
09. The Cult Of Apocalypse
10. The End Of Mankind

- Adversor -
https://www.facebook.com/adversorthrash/?fref=ts
- Punishment 18 Records -
http://www.punishment18records.com/
https://www.facebook.com/punishment18records

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 05 febbraio 2018
Fonte: Comunicato stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Alessandro Zaina
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
AC/DC
Live at River Plate
17.99 € / 2-CD
Copertina
Orphaned Land
The never ending way of ORwarriOR
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Rush
2112
24.99 € / CD & Blu-ray (Ed. Deluxe)
Copertina
30 Seconds To Mars
Crest
9.99 € / T-Shirt (nero, 100% cotone)
Ultime notizie
08 gennaio 2018
05 febbraio 2018
05 febbraio 2018
04 febbraio 2018
04 febbraio 2018
03 febbraio 2018
03 febbraio 2018
02 febbraio 2018
02 febbraio 2018
02 febbraio 2018
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2018 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading