I thrasher Adversor
hanno svelato la tracklist finale del loro nuovo studio album intitolato "The End of Mankind
" in uscita a marzo tramite Punishment 18 Records
. Di seguito è anche possibile vedere il nuovo videoclip della canzone 'Ignoble Blackmail
':
Ecco la tracklist:01. Psychotropic Nightmare
02. The Fall Of the Empire (We must unite)
03. Evil Impulse
04. Ignoble Blackmail
05. ...On Death and Dying
06. Poisoned Lymph
07. Eternal Damned
08. Museum Of Suffering
09. The Cult Of Apocalypse
10. The End Of Mankind
Adversor
Punishment 18 Records
