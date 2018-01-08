Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Kobra And The Lotus, i dettagli del nuovo album "Prevail II"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei KOBRA AND THE LOTUS, intitolato "Prevail II", sarà pubblicato il prossimo 27 aprile su etichetta Napalm Records.
Humanity. One of the greatest struggles of our human existence is to retain it.

This sequel album takes a deeper dive into the darkness of our psyche and explores the personal torment and struggle we inflict upon ourselves, one another, and the earth.

It has become commonplace for people to give up on themselves and lose their belief in their abilities and self-worth. This in turn affects our daily actions/behavior. We are a cripplingly, self-harming species but we are also profoundly capable beings of altruism, evolution, and positivity.

This album will close the 'Prevail' double sequel on the lightest of all notes by acknowledging that every single person has a desire to be and deserves to be truly seen, loved, and heard. When the ignorance is cleared, we can recognize that we are all in this together.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Losing My Humanity
02. Let Me Love You
03. Ribe
04. My Immortal
05. Human Empire
06. Heartache
07. Velvet Roses
08. Modern Day Hero
09. You’re Insane
10. White Water
11. The Chain
12. Let Me Love You (acoustic bonus track)


Immagine

Pubblicata il: 02 febbraio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
