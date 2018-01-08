I pionieri newyorchesi del death metale Guitar World presentano il video playthrough della canzone '’, con protagonisti i chitarristi. La canzone è tratta dall’ultimo album in studio “”.Da inizio marzo i SUFFOCATION saranno in tour in Europa con i compagni d’etichetta VENOM INC..SUFFOCATION live:con VENOM INC., NERVOSA, AETERNAM, SURVIVE**no NERVOSA“…Of The Dark Light” è stato prodotto dai SUFFOCATION e registrato presso i Full Force Studios con Joe Cincotta (OBITUARY). Il mixaggio e la masterizzazione sono stati curati dal famoso produttore Zeuss (HATEBREED, ARSIS, SUICIDE SILENCE). L’artwork della copertina è stato creato da Colin Marks (ORIGIN, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, KATAKLYSM).“…Of The Dark Light” è disponibile in formato fisico http://nblast.de/SuffocationDarkLightNB) e digitale (http://nblast.de/SuffocationDigital).