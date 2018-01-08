Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

I Suffocation pubblicano il video guitar playthrough di "Return To The Abyss"

SUFFOCATION – pubblicano il video guitar playthrough di 'Return To The Abyss! Da marzo in tour con i VENOM INC.

I pionieri newyorchesi del death metal SUFFOCATION e Guitar World presentano il video playthrough della canzone 'Return to the Abyss’, con protagonisti i chitarristi Terrance Hobbs e Charles Errigo. La canzone è tratta dall’ultimo album in studio “…Of The Dark Light”.

Immagine


https://www.guitarworld.com/artists/suffocation-premiere-return-to-the-abyss-playthrough-video

Da inizio marzo i SUFFOCATION saranno in tour in Europa con i compagni d’etichetta VENOM INC..

SUFFOCATION live:

02.03. NL Tilburg - Netherlands Deathfest III

con VENOM INC., NERVOSA, AETERNAM, SURVIVE
09.03. UK Bristol - Bierkeller
10.03. UK Manchester - Rebellion
11.03. UK Glasgow - Audio**
12.03. UK Birmingham - Asylum
13.03. UK London - Islington Academy
14.03. B Opwijk - Nosta
15.03. F Paris - Petit Bain
17.03. D Hamburg - Kulturpalast
18.03. DK Aarhus - VoxHall
19.03. DK Copenhagen - Pumpehuset
20.03. D Mannheim - MS Connexion Complex
21.03. D Ingolstadt - Eventhalle Westpark
22.03. I Brescia - Circolo Colony
23.03. I Bologna - Zona Roveri
24.03. A Graz - Explosiv
25.03. H Budapest - Barba Negra
26.03. RO Cluj-Napoca - Form Space
27.03. A Vienna - Viper Room
28.03. SK Kosice - Collosseum
29.03. CZ Prague - Futurum
30.03. D Dresden - Eventwerk
31.03. PL Katowice - MegaClub
**no NERVOSA

27. - 29.04. P Barroselas - SWR Barroselas Metalfest
06.06. S Sölvesborg - Sweden Rock
14.06. CZ Cerveny Kostelec - Czech Deathfest
22.06. F Clisson - Hellfest
23.06. DK Copenhagen - Copenhell
13.07. E Viveiro - Resurrection Fest
19.07. CZ Trutnov - Obscene Extreme Festival
20.07. D Bertingen - Rock unter den Eichen
28.07. NL Steenwijk - Stonehenge Festival

“…Of The Dark Light” è stato prodotto dai SUFFOCATION e registrato presso i Full Force Studios con Joe Cincotta (OBITUARY). Il mixaggio e la masterizzazione sono stati curati dal famoso produttore Zeuss (HATEBREED, ARSIS, SUICIDE SILENCE). L’artwork della copertina è stato creato da Colin Marks (ORIGIN, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, KATAKLYSM).

“…Of The Dark Light” è disponibile in formato fisico http://nblast.de/SuffocationDarkLightNB) e digitale (http://nblast.de/SuffocationDigital).

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 02 febbraio 2018
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa

Notizia segnalata da
Gianluca 'Graz' Grazioli
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Brew UK, The
Live in Europe
21.99 € / LP
Copertina
Nightfall
Cassiopeia
12.99 € / CD (Digipak)
Copertina
Looney Tunes
Cute Tweety
17.99 € / Top donna (giallo, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Led Zeppelin
Celebration day
39.99 € / 3-LP
Ultime notizie
08 gennaio 2018
02 febbraio 2018
02 febbraio 2018
02 febbraio 2018
01 febbraio 2018
01 febbraio 2018
01 febbraio 2018
01 febbraio 2018
01 febbraio 2018
01 febbraio 2018
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2018 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading