SUFFOCATION – pubblicano il video guitar playthrough di 'Return To The Abyss! Da marzo in tour con i VENOM INC.
I pionieri newyorchesi del death metal SUFFOCATION
e Guitar World presentano il video playthrough della canzone 'Return to the Abyss
’, con protagonisti i chitarristi Terrance Hobbs e Charles Errigo
. La canzone è tratta dall’ultimo album in studio “…Of The Dark Light
”. https://www.guitarworld.com/artists/suffocation-premiere-return-to-the-abyss-playthrough-video
Da inizio marzo i SUFFOCATION saranno in tour in Europa con i compagni d’etichetta VENOM INC..
SUFFOCATION live: 02.03. NL Tilburg - Netherlands Deathfest III
con VENOM INC., NERVOSA, AETERNAM, SURVIVE 09.03. UK Bristol - Bierkeller
10.03. UK Manchester - Rebellion
11.03. UK Glasgow - Audio**
12.03. UK Birmingham - Asylum
13.03. UK London - Islington Academy
14.03. B Opwijk - Nosta
15.03. F Paris - Petit Bain
17.03. D Hamburg - Kulturpalast
18.03. DK Aarhus - VoxHall
19.03. DK Copenhagen - Pumpehuset
20.03. D Mannheim - MS Connexion Complex
21.03. D Ingolstadt - Eventhalle Westpark
22.03. I Brescia - Circolo Colony
23.03. I Bologna - Zona Roveri
24.03. A Graz - Explosiv
25.03. H Budapest - Barba Negra
26.03. RO Cluj-Napoca - Form Space
27.03. A Vienna - Viper Room
28.03. SK Kosice - Collosseum
29.03. CZ Prague - Futurum
30.03. D Dresden - Eventwerk
31.03. PL Katowice - MegaClub
**no NERVOSA 27. - 29.04. P Barroselas - SWR Barroselas Metalfest
06.06. S Sölvesborg - Sweden Rock
14.06. CZ Cerveny Kostelec - Czech Deathfest
22.06. F Clisson - Hellfest
23.06. DK Copenhagen - Copenhell
13.07. E Viveiro - Resurrection Fest
19.07. CZ Trutnov - Obscene Extreme Festival
20.07. D Bertingen - Rock unter den Eichen
28.07. NL Steenwijk - Stonehenge Festival
“…Of The Dark Light” è stato prodotto dai SUFFOCATION e registrato presso i Full Force Studios con Joe Cincotta (OBITUARY). Il mixaggio e la masterizzazione sono stati curati dal famoso produttore Zeuss (HATEBREED, ARSIS, SUICIDE SILENCE). L’artwork della copertina è stato creato da Colin Marks (ORIGIN, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, KATAKLYSM).
“…Of The Dark Light” è disponibile in formato fisico http://nblast.de/SuffocationDarkLightNB) e digitale (http://nblast.de/SuffocationDigital).