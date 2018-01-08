Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

FM, i dettagli del nuovo album "Atomic Generation"

Immagine Gli FM pubblicheranno il nuovo album "Atomic Generation" il prossimo 30 marzo su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl.

Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Make The Best Of What You Got", ascoltabile nel player di seguito.

L'opera è stata registrata presso i Coal House Studios e i West3 Productions, prodotta da Scott Ralph e mixata da Jeff Knowler. Eccone la tracklist:

"Black Magic
"Too Much Of A Good Thing"
"Killed By Love"
"In It For The Money"
"Golden Days"
"Playing Tricks On me"
"Make The Best Of What You Got"
"Follow Your Heart"
"Do You Love Me Enough"
"Stronger"
"Love Is The Law"





Immagine

Pubblicata il: 01 febbraio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
