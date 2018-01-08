Gli FM
pubblicheranno il nuovo album "Atomic Generation
" il prossimo 30 marzo su etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
.
Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Make The Best Of What You Got
", ascoltabile nel player di seguito.
L'opera è stata registrata presso i Coal House Studios
e i West3 Productions
, prodotta da Scott Ralph
e mixata da Jeff Knowler
. Eccone la tracklist:"Black Magic
"Too Much Of A Good Thing"
"Killed By Love"
"In It For The Money"
"Golden Days"
"Playing Tricks On me"
"Make The Best Of What You Got"
"Follow Your Heart"
"Do You Love Me Enough"
"Stronger"
"Love Is The Law"