Thrust, firmano per l'etichetta Pure Steel Records e nuovo videoclip

L'etichetta Pure Steel Records ha annunciato di aver messo sotto contratto la band americana THRUST.
This band brings to all of us an established brand of heavy metal which began on the streets of Chicago in 1981.
La band è al momento impegnata nella scrittura del nuovo album "Harvest Of Souls", previsto entro la fine dell'anno.

Il disco è anticipato dal brano "Sorceress", il cui videoclip è disponibile di seguito:





Line-up:
Ron Cooke - guitars
Eric Claro - vocals
Angel Rodriguez - guitars
Ray Gervais - bass
Joe Rezendes - drums


Pubblicata il: 31 gennaio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
