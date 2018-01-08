L'etichetta Pure Steel Records
ha annunciato di aver messo sotto contratto la band americana THRUST
.
This band brings to all of us an established brand of heavy metal which began on the streets of Chicago in 1981.
La band è al momento impegnata nella scrittura del nuovo album "Harvest Of Souls
", previsto entro la fine dell'anno.
Il disco è anticipato dal brano "Sorceress
", il cui videoclip è disponibile di seguito:
Line-up:Ron Cooke - guitars
Eric Claro - vocals
Angel Rodriguez - guitars
Ray Gervais - bass
Joe Rezendes - drums