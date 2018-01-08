Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Breaking Benjamin, i dettagli del nuovo album "Ember"

Immagine Il sesto album in studio dei BREAKING BENJAMIN, "Ember", sarà pubblicato il prossimo 13 aprile su etichetta Hollywood Records.
People have always really liked the heavier side of the band. I think that's what they sort of gravitate towards. But we also make sure to explore our melodic and softer side too." On "Ember", he explained, "we just tried to make it more extreme - the softer side on this album is really soft, and the heavy side is really heavy. We decided to give everybody what they want to the furthest degree.
Il disco è stato prodotto dalla band e avrà la seguente tracklist:

01. Lyra
02. Feed The Wolf
03. Red Cold River
04. Tourniquet
05. Psycho
06. The Dark Of You
07. Down
08. Torn In Two
09. Blood
10. Save Yourself
11. Close Your Eyes
12. Vega

Di seguito potete ascoltare il brano "Feed The Wolf":





Immagine

