I CHAOSTAR
, la band del chitarrista dei SEPTICFLESH Christos Antoniou
, pubblicheranno il nuovo album "The Undivided Light
" il prossimo 23 marzo su etichetta Season Of Mist
.
Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Stones And Dust
", ascoltabile nel player di seguito.
Every blessed virtue in this world multiplies and growths when being shared and not constrained. Like wisdom, knowledge, and patience, the flame of light itself can brighten a room, but when being divided and shared can illuminate the entire world's human intellect. This has been the motivational thinking that flared up the creation of the new CHAOSTAR album. Our existence consists of dust formed into concrete shapes of hard stones, awaiting to degrade back into the light-weight form of dust and finally to the liberated state of time, light, and space.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:01. Tazama Jua (3:48)
02. Blutbad (4:25)
03. Stones And Dust (4:59)
04. The Undivided Light (5:11)
05. Mέμνησο (6:15)
06. Silent Yard (10:51)
07. Ying & Yang (7:09)