Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Chaostar, i dettagli del nuovo album "The Undivided Light"

Immagine I CHAOSTAR, la band del chitarrista dei SEPTICFLESH Christos Antoniou, pubblicheranno il nuovo album "The Undivided Light" il prossimo 23 marzo su etichetta Season Of Mist.

Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "Stones And Dust", ascoltabile nel player di seguito.
Every blessed virtue in this world multiplies and growths when being shared and not constrained. Like wisdom, knowledge, and patience, the flame of light itself can brighten a room, but when being divided and shared can illuminate the entire world's human intellect. This has been the motivational thinking that flared up the creation of the new CHAOSTAR album. Our existence consists of dust formed into concrete shapes of hard stones, awaiting to degrade back into the light-weight form of dust and finally to the liberated state of time, light, and space.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:

01. Tazama Jua (3:48)
02. Blutbad (4:25)
03. Stones And Dust (4:59)
04. The Undivided Light (5:11)
05. Mέμνησο (6:15)
06. Silent Yard (10:51)
07. Ying & Yang (7:09)





Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 26 gennaio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Crown The Empire
The fallout
13.99 € / CD
Copertina
Tiamat
Wildhoney
9.99 € / 2-CD (Ed. Limitata)
Copertina
Green Day
On A Slant
19.99 € / T-Shirt (giallo, 100% cotone)
Copertina
Cooper, Alice
Old school
34.99 € / 4-CD
Ultime notizie
08 gennaio 2018
26 gennaio 2018
26 gennaio 2018
26 gennaio 2018
26 gennaio 2018
26 gennaio 2018
26 gennaio 2018
26 gennaio 2018
26 gennaio 2018
26 gennaio 2018
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2018 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading