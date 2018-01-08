I THREE DAYS GRACE
pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Outsider
" il prossimo 9 marzo su etichetta RCA
.
Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "The Mountain
", il cui videoclip è disponibile nel player di seguito. La clip è stata ripresa in un ottagono UFC e diretta da Sean Cartwright
, e vanta un cameo del lottatore UFC Misha Cirkunov
.
To me, 'Outsider' represents the journey to find your place. The world feels crazy at times. We try to get away from that every once in a while. We do our own thing, and we're comfortable doing it. We have always looked forward - and not backwards. That's an ongoing theme.