Three Days Grace, i primi dettagli del nuovo album "Outsider"

Immagine I THREE DAYS GRACE pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album "Outsider" il prossimo 9 marzo su etichetta RCA.

Il disco è anticipato dal singolo "The Mountain", il cui videoclip è disponibile nel player di seguito. La clip è stata ripresa in un ottagono UFC e diretta da Sean Cartwright, e vanta un cameo del lottatore UFC Misha Cirkunov.
To me, 'Outsider' represents the journey to find your place. The world feels crazy at times. We try to get away from that every once in a while. We do our own thing, and we're comfortable doing it. We have always looked forward - and not backwards. That's an ongoing theme.






Pubblicata il: 25 gennaio 2018
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
