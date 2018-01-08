Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Kamelot, i dettagli del nuovo album "The Shadow Theory"

Immagine Il nuovo album dei KAMELOT si intitolerà "The Shadow Theory" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 6 aprile su etichetta Napalm Records con la seguente tracklist:

1 The Mission
2 Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)
3 RavenLight
4 Amnesiac
5 Burns To Embrace
6 In Twilight Hours
7 Kevlar Skin
8 Static
9 MindFall Remedy
10 Stories Unheard
11 Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)
12 The Proud and The Broken
13 Ministrium (Shadow Key)

L'edizione digipack del disco avrà un bonus CD con il seguente contenuto:

1 Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire) (Instrumental version)
2 RavenLight (Instrumental version)
3 Amnesiac (Instrumental version)
4 Burns To Embrace (Instrumental version)
5 Kevlar Skin (Instrumental version)
6 The Proud and The Broken (Instrumental version)
7 The Last Day of Sunlight (bonus)


Pubblicata il: 25 gennaio 2018
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
