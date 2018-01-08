Il nuovo album dei KAMELOT
si intitolerà "The Shadow Theory
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 6 aprile su etichetta Napalm Records
con la seguente tracklist:1 The Mission
2 Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire)
3 RavenLight
4 Amnesiac
5 Burns To Embrace
6 In Twilight Hours
7 Kevlar Skin
8 Static
9 MindFall Remedy
10 Stories Unheard
11 Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)
12 The Proud and The Broken
13 Ministrium (Shadow Key)
L'edizione digipack del disco avrà un bonus CD con il seguente contenuto:1 Phantom Divine (Shadow Empire) (Instrumental version)
2 RavenLight (Instrumental version)
3 Amnesiac (Instrumental version)
4 Burns To Embrace (Instrumental version)
5 Kevlar Skin (Instrumental version)
6 The Proud and The Broken (Instrumental version)
7 The Last Day of Sunlight (bonus)