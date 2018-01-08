I Lunarsea
annunciano ufficialmente l'ingresso in formazione di Andrea Miazzetto
dietro le pelli che prende il posto di Alfonso Corace
che rimarrà supervisor per la band nelle prossime pre-produzioni in studio. Di seguito la presentazione ufficiale di Andrea, con il playthrought di Sonic Depth Finder
tratta da Hundred Light Years
:
La band sarà impegnata a breve nel tour europeo come supporto diretto agli Orphaned Land
in Europa. Di seguito i prossimi impegni live dei Lunarsea
:Headliner Show:25.01.18 - Traffic Live Club (IT) - Rome
01.02.18 - Zagreb (CR) - Kset
02.02.18 - Split (CR) - Kocka
03.02.18 - Maribor (SL) - Gustav PekarnaSupporto diretto @ Orphaned Land European Tour:06.03.18 - Koln (DE) - Jungle
07.03.18 - Berlin (DE ) - Bi Nuu
08.03.18 - Bratislava (DE) - Bi Nuu
09.03.18 - Cluj Napoca (RO) - Flying Circus
10.03.18 - Krakov (PL) Zet Te Pe
11.03.18 - Budapest (HU) Durer Kert
13.03.18 - Munchen (DE) Backstage
14.03.18 - Borgo Priolo (IT) Dagda
15.03.18 - Rome (IT) - Jailbreak
16.03.18 - St.Moritz (CH) - The Manoir Pub
17.03.18 - Zug (CH) - Galvanik
18.03.18 - Pagney (FR) - Chez Paulette
- Lunarsea
-www.facebook.com/LunarseaBand
- Punishment 18 Records
-www.punishment18records.comwww.facebook.com/punishment18records