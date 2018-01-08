Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Lunarsea, nuovo batterista e supporto agli Orphaned Land

I Lunarsea annunciano ufficialmente l'ingresso in formazione di Andrea Miazzetto dietro le pelli che prende il posto di Alfonso Corace che rimarrà supervisor per la band nelle prossime pre-produzioni in studio. Di seguito la presentazione ufficiale di Andrea, con il playthrought di Sonic Depth Finder tratta da Hundred Light Years:





La band sarà impegnata a breve nel tour europeo come supporto diretto agli Orphaned Land in Europa. Di seguito i prossimi impegni live dei Lunarsea:

Headliner Show:

25.01.18 - Traffic Live Club (IT) - Rome
01.02.18 - Zagreb (CR) - Kset
02.02.18 - Split (CR) - Kocka
03.02.18 - Maribor (SL) - Gustav Pekarna

Supporto diretto @ Orphaned Land European Tour:

06.03.18 - Koln (DE) - Jungle
07.03.18 - Berlin (DE ) - Bi Nuu
08.03.18 - Bratislava (DE) - Bi Nuu
09.03.18 - Cluj Napoca (RO) - Flying Circus
10.03.18 - Krakov (PL) Zet Te Pe
11.03.18 - Budapest (HU) Durer Kert
13.03.18 - Munchen (DE) Backstage
14.03.18 - Borgo Priolo (IT) Dagda
15.03.18 - Rome (IT) - Jailbreak
16.03.18 - St.Moritz (CH) - The Manoir Pub
17.03.18 - Zug (CH) - Galvanik
18.03.18 - Pagney (FR) - Chez Paulette


- Lunarsea -
www.facebook.com/LunarseaBand
- Punishment 18 Records -
www.punishment18records.com
www.facebook.com/punishment18records


Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 25 gennaio 2018
Fonte: Comunicato Stampa Punishment 18 Records

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
Copertina
Civil War
Civil War
10.99 € / EP-CD
Copertina
Occhiali censura
4.99 € / Occhiali (nero)
Copertina
Trouble
Psalm 9
14.99 € / CD (Ristampa)
Ultime notizie
08 gennaio 2018
25 gennaio 2018
25 gennaio 2018
25 gennaio 2018
25 gennaio 2018
25 gennaio 2018
25 gennaio 2018
25 gennaio 2018
25 gennaio 2018
25 gennaio 2018
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2018 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading