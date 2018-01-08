Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Crematory, i dettagli del nuovo album "Oblivion"

Immagine I tedeschi CREMATORY pubblicheranno il nuovo album "Oblivion" il prossimo 13 aprile.

Il disco è la prima pubblicazione della band con i chitarristi Tosse Basler e Rolf Munkes e con il bassista Jason Mathias.
In particular, the sound and the selection of songs reflect the impact our three new band members have had. Tosse is a fantastic rhythm guitarist who adds even more diversity to the material with his clean vocals, and our lead guitarist Rolf enhances the record with his solos. Jason has added lots of drive to the deep frequencies, which is why we've consciously opted for a loud mix of the bass parts.
L'opera è stata prodotta dal batterista Markus Jüllich e dal produttore Kristian Bonifer presso i Kohlekellerstudio e vanta la collaborazione di Stefan Glass, Dirk Riegner e Walter Stobbe. Eccone la tracklist:

01. Expectation (1:27)
02. Salvation (4:36)
03. Ghost Of The Past (3:59)
04. Until The Dawn (4:36)
05. Revenge Is Mine (4:50)
06. Wrong Side (4:12)
07. Stay With Me (4:13)
08. For All Of Us (4:06)
09. Immortal (3:32)
10. Oblivion (4:52)
11. Cemetary Stillness (4:50)
12. Blessed (4:02)
13. Demon Inside (4:06)

CREMATORY line-up:
Felix Stass - vocals
Rolf Munkes - guitar
Tosse Basler - guitar
Jason Mathias - bass
Markus Jüllich - drums
Katrin Jüllich - keyboards


Pubblicata il: 24 gennaio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

