Il prossimo 23 marzo i ROTTING CHRIST
pubblicheranno la raccolta "Their Greatest Spells
" su etichetta Season Of Mist
.
L'opera sarà un doppio album che abbraccia l'intera carriera della band greca attraverso i brani selezionati dal front-man Sakis Tolis
, a cui si aggiunge l'inedito "I Will Not Serve
".
Eccone la tracklistCD 1
1. The Sign of Prime Creation (3:21)
2. Athanati Este (5:39)
3. Non Serviam (5:11)
4. King of a Stellar War (6:14)
5. Nemecic (4:15)
6. Grandis Spiritus Diavolos (5:51)
7. Art of Sin (5:17)
8. Dying (4:49)
9. Archon (4:09)
10. Serve In Heaven (3:52)
11. Astral Embodiment (5:29)
12. After Dark I Feel (4:32)
13. Sorrowfull Farewell (4:51)
14. In Yumen-Xibalba (6:24)
15. Elthe Kyrie (4:49)
16. Cold Colours (3:36)
CD 2
1. The Sign of Evil Existence (1:59)
2. Fgmenth Thy Gift (4:28)
3. Ze Nigmar (4:42)
4. Phobo’s Synagogue (4:30)
5. Demonon Vrosis (4:54)
6. …Pir Threontai (4:47)
7. Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy (4:53)
8. Among Two Storms (4:09)
9. Semigod (4:39)
10. Welcome to Hel (4:26)
11. A Dynasty from the Ice (4:28)
12. Shadows Follow (4:33)
13. Forest of N’gai (5:49)
14. Feast of the Grand Whore (3:16)
15. Exiled Archangels (5:06)
16. Saturn Unlock Avey’s Son (6:21)
17. I Will Not Serve (3:55)