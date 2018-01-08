Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Slayer, aggiornamento date del Tour d'addio


Immagine


Ultimi aggiornamenti sul Tour d'addio degli Slayer, sono appena state rese note le date in Nord America (di seguito potete vederle); la prevendita dei biglietti (che -si presume- andranno a ruba) inizieranno il 26 gennaio alle 10 (ora U.S.A.):

May 10 - Valley View Casino Center, San Diego, CA
May 11 - FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA
May 13 - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA
May 16 - PNE forum, Vancouver, BC
May 17 - South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC
May 19 - Big Four, Calgary, AL
May 20 - Shaw Centre, Edmonton, AB
May 22 - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB
May 24 - The Armory, Minneapolis, MN
May 25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL
May 27 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI
May 29 - Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON
May 30 - Place Bell, Montreal, PQ
Jun. 01 - Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT
Jun. 02 - PNC Banks Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
Jun. 04 - Santander Arena, Reading, PA
Jun. 06 - Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
Jun. 07 - Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH
Jun. 09 - KeyBank Pavilion, Pittsburgh, PA
Jun. 10 - Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA
Jun. 12 - VUHL Amphitheatre, Virginia Beach, VA
Jun. 14 - PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
Jun. 15 - Orlando Amphitheatre, Orlando, FL
Jun. 17 - Smart Financial Center, Houston, TX
Jun. 19 - The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX
Jun. 20 - Austin 360 Amphitheatre, Austin, TX

