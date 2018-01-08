Ultimi aggiornamenti sul Tour d'addio degli Slayer
, sono appena state rese note le date in Nord America (di seguito potete vederle); la prevendita dei biglietti (che -si presume- andranno a ruba) inizieranno il 26 gennaio alle 10 (ora U.S.A.):
May 10 - Valley View Casino Center, San Diego, CA
May 11 - FivePoint Amphitheatre, Irvine, CA
May 13 - Papa Murphy's Park at Cal Expo, Sacramento, CA
May 16 - PNE forum, Vancouver, BC
May 17 - South Okanagan Events Centre, Penticton, BC
May 19 - Big Four, Calgary, AL
May 20 - Shaw Centre, Edmonton, AB
May 22 - Bell MTS Place, Winnipeg, MB
May 24 - The Armory, Minneapolis, MN
May 25 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Chicago, IL
May 27 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill, Detroit, MI
May 29 - Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON
May 30 - Place Bell, Montreal, PQ
Jun. 01 - Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT
Jun. 02 - PNC Banks Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ
Jun. 04 - Santander Arena, Reading, PA
Jun. 06 - Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH
Jun. 07 - Blossom Music Center, Cleveland, OH
Jun. 09 - KeyBank Pavilion, Pittsburgh, PA
Jun. 10 - Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA
Jun. 12 - VUHL Amphitheatre, Virginia Beach, VA
Jun. 14 - PNC Music Pavilion, Charlotte, NC
Jun. 15 - Orlando Amphitheatre, Orlando, FL
Jun. 17 - Smart Financial Center, Houston, TX
Jun. 19 - The Bomb Factory, Dallas, TX
Jun. 20 - Austin 360 Amphitheatre, Austin, TX