Il prossimo 23 marzo l'etichetta Frontiers Music Srl
pubblicherà il nuovo DVD degli L.A. GUNS
, intitolato "Made In Milan
".
L'opera immortala il concerto tenuto dalla band durante l'edizione 2017 del Frontiers Rock Festival
, tappa italiana a supporto dell'album "The Missing Peace
", disco che ha segnato la reunion tra Tracii Guns
e Phil Lewis
dopo oltre 10 anni.
Ecco la tracklist dell'opera:CD:
01. No Mercy
02. Electric Gypsy
03. Killing Machine
04. Bow Solo/Over The Edge
05. Sex Action
06. Speed
07. One More Reason
08. Kiss My Love Goodbye
09. Don't Look At Me That Way
10. Malaria
11. Never Enough
12. Jelly Jam
13. The Ballad Of Jayne
14. Rip And Tear
DVD/Blu-ray:
01. No Mercy
02. Electric Gypsy
03. Killing Machine
04. Bow Solo/Over The Edge
05. The Bitch Is Back
06. Sex Action
07. Speed
08. One More Reason
09. Kiss My Love Goodbye
10. Don't Look At Me That Way
11. Malaria
12. Never Enough
13. Jelly Jam
14. The Ballad Of Jayne
15. Rip And Tear