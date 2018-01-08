Gli svedesi AT THE GATES
hanno completato le registrazioni del loro prossimo album in studio con il produttore Russ Russell
presso i Parlour Studios
.
Il disco si intitolerà "To Drink From The Night Itself
" e sarà pubblicato il prossimo 18 maggio su etichetta Century Media Records
.
have wrapped up the recordings of the new record, and we are super psyched! It has been a smooth process, and very creatively fullfilling. All people that we have worked with on this project have stepped up to our vision of the final product, and we are very excited about the result.
As you might have seen, we have worked with Russ Russel on this one, and he is really a master of getting the most intense takes out of us, and also has an ear for the rawness that we were after for this one. The vocals were recorded with Per Stålberg here in Gothenburg, and he always makes me deliver to a 100%. Right now we are getting the mastering done, and every new song that is bounced to us produces huge grins on our faces. This album sounds hungry and mean.
The title of our new record will be To Drink From The Night Itself, and it is, again a conceptual record. More details about the concept will be revealed once the album is more on its way. But it connects with the deep roots of the band, and has connections with some of the themes on The Red In The Sky Is Ours.
2018, we are ready, let's do this!