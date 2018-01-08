I BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME
pubblicheranno un nuovo doppio album intitolato "Automata
" nel corso dell'anno suddiviso in due pubblicazioni, su etichetta Sumerian Records
.
La prima parte, "Automata I
", sarà disponibile dal prossimo 9 marzo mentre la seconda parte, "Automata II
", uscirà nel corso dell'estate.
Ecco la tracklist del primo disco:01. Condemned To The Gallows
02. House Organ
03. Yellow Eyes
04. Millions
05. Gold Distance
06. Blot
Every single week, music comes and goes. We can get music instantly, and with this luxury, the listener has a hard time sitting down with albums and exploring their every twist and turn. Because of this, we have decided to release our new album in two parts.
Our music is dense and our albums are very long, so we want to give people two separate moments to dive in this year and explore new music that we've put our entire being into. We hope you enjoy the creation as much as we've enjoyed the process.