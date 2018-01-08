Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Sacred Reich, licenziato Greg Hall

I SACRED REICH si sono separati dal batterista Greg Hall, come confermato dallo stesso musicista tramite Facebook.
So... I want you all to hear this directly from me. I am no longer the drummer for SACRED REICH. I was (rather abruptly and by phone, I might add) fired.

I won't go into details at this time; you will hear my story when the time is right. I just want everyone to know how much it has meant to me to play for you! Those moments on stage were some of the greatest times of my life. To be able to see and do the things I have has been an incredible odyssey.

I don't know what the future holds for me - none of us do - but I do know you can kick me out but you will not keep me down.
Hall era uno dei fondatori della band ed era rientrato in formazione, dopo alcune separazioni, nel 2006.


