Il presente sito fa uso di cookie. La prosecuzione nella navigazione comporta la loro accettazione. Per saperne di più.

Janet Gardner, il videoclip di "Candle"

La cantante delle VIXEN Janet Gardner ha pubblicato il suo omonimo album solista lo scorso 18 agosto 2017 su etichetta Pavement Entertainment.

Di seguito potete guardare il videoclip del brano "Candle".
This song is deeply personal to me. It is about a very difficult time in my life, the passing of my parents. I wanted to be their Candle, and get them through that moment. Now, at another very difficult moment in my life, so many of you have deeply touched me with your wonderful thoughts, prayers, and support. Thank you all so much for being my Candle.






Immagine

Ultimi commenti dei lettori

Non è ancora stato scritto nessun commento per questa notizia! Vuoi essere il primo?

Pubblicata il: 16 gennaio 2018
Fonte: non disponibile

Notizia segnalata da
Matteo ‘Teone’ Comi
In vendita su EMP
Copertina
AC/DC
Live at River Plate
29.99 € / 3-LP (Vinile colorato)
Copertina
Copertina
Copertina
Threshold
Hypothetical
15.99 € / CD (Riedizione, Ed. Limitata)
Ultime notizie
08 gennaio 2018
16 gennaio 2018
16 gennaio 2018
16 gennaio 2018
16 gennaio 2018
16 gennaio 2018
16 gennaio 2018
16 gennaio 2018
16 gennaio 2018
16 gennaio 2018
Facebook Facebook YouTube YouTube Twitter Twitter
Aggiungi notizia Segnala notizia Aggiungi concerto Segnala concerto
© 2002-2018 Metal.it / Eutk.net Privacy policy XHTML 1.0 CSS
Loading