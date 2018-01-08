La cantante delle VIXEN Janet Gardner
ha pubblicato il suo omonimo album solista lo scorso 18 agosto 2017 su etichetta Pavement Entertainment
.
Di seguito potete guardare il videoclip del brano "Candle
".
This song is deeply personal to me. It is about a very difficult time in my life, the passing of my parents. I wanted to be their Candle, and get them through that moment. Now, at another very difficult moment in my life, so many of you have deeply touched me with your wonderful thoughts, prayers, and support. Thank you all so much for being my Candle.